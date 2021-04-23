Some 4,800 people over 70 years of age from the entire Guadalentín region who have not yet been vaccinated will be immunized against the coronavirus in two new mass vaccination days that will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday at the Felipe VI sports complex. They will receive doses of Pfizer, as confirmed by the PP yesterday.

During the day yesterday, 2,600 Lorca, 61 and 62 years old, received the preparation at the sports center, said the Councilor for Health, José Ángel Ponce.