Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, inaugurated the activities of the 27th session of the Emirates International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2023), which continues its works on For three days at the Dubai World Trade Center, with the participation of the largest international names in the field of dentistry and oral health, through 4,800 brands offered by 3,600 international companies specialized in oral and dental health care technology and supplies.

His Highness toured the exhibition, which included a number of international pavilions and platforms of international companies and participating medical health authorities, where he was briefed on the most prominent solutions and products offered by the exhibitors, and learned about the latest developments in the dental and oral health industry.

His Highness was also keen to visit the South Korean pavilion, the official guest of honor for the 27th session of the “AEEDC Dubai 2023” conference, as the event has the participation of more than 130 Korean companies.

The Emirates International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2023) will witness the attendance of more than 66 thousand visitors and participants from 155 countries, and it will include 153 scientific sessions and 17 workshops, in addition to the participation of countries with official pavilions in the conference, including Brazil, Switzerland and Germany. Turkey, Korea, China, Spain, Italy and France, with international participation representing 70% of the total participation in the event.

The conference includes specialized scientific sessions with about 110 speakers, in addition to various training courses and workshops. The conference will also witness the presentation of scientific posters and student competitions that highlight the latest studies and scientific research.