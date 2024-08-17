The Board of Trustees of Al Qasimia University, headed by Jamal Salem Al-Tarifi, announced the approval of 480 scholarships for the academic year 2024-2025.

The grants come under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah and Founder of the University.

The scholarships that His Highness is keen to allocate to students from all over the world will provide quality education that is in line with His Highness’s vision of establishing Al Qasimia University.

Al Qasimia University welcomes students in the new academic year after the number of nationalities of its students increased to 127, representing more than half of the countries of the world. This diversity reflects the university’s continuous efforts to attract students and provide a distinguished educational environment, amidst a global diversity of those accepted into its colleges, which are Sharia and Islamic Studies, Arts and Humanities, Economics and Management, Communication, and the College of the Holy Quran.

Al-Tarifi pointed out that Al Qasimia University seeks to be a leading center in higher education and scientific research, and a bridge linking different cultures, by attracting distinguished people from countries around the world, and providing them with science and knowledge throughout their years of study, through academic curricula and educational programs approved by the Ministry of Education.

He stressed the university’s continuation of its mission in preparing students to face the future with confidence, competence, coexistence and moderation, by offering advanced academic programs that achieve the highest standards of modern education quality, because it prepares its graduates as ambassadors for it in their homelands, pointing out that graduates return to their communities equipped with the knowledge and skills they have acquired, to participate effectively in spreading science and contributing to building their communities, and thus Al Qasimia University represents a distinguished model of academic excellence and positive global influence.