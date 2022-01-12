German supermodel, actress and TV presenter Heidi Klum starred in a revealing outfit and sparked controversy online. To the relevant publication in its Instagram-the account was noticed in Daily mail…

The footage shows the 48-year-old celebrity full-length with her hair down in a yellow tight dress from the Peter Dundas brand without underwear. The outfit features a wide, asymmetrical back cut that completely exposes Klum’s thigh. The publication received almost 50 thousand likes.

The readers of the publication began to discuss the appearance of the fashion model. Some considered the outfit too open. “Ladies of this age need to stop acting like that”, “48-year-old lady doesn’t wear underwear!”, “She looks disgusting”, “Tasteless dress, but I’m sure it’s expensive”, “This is just a terrible dress”, – they were indignant.

Others praised the star’s slender physique. “Legs from ears”, “Awesome woman”, “She has a great figure”, “Heidi looks great”, “She won the genetic lottery”, “Pretty Woman” – admired the fans.

In August, Heidi Klum shared candid photos while on vacation with her family and was scolded online. In the pictures, the star poses on a jet ski against the backdrop of the city coast. The model wears a bikini with bright floral and animal prints and rescue gear.