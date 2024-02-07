For over 3 years he contacted underage girls on various social networks and messaging platforms to obtain, through threats and blackmail, self-produced, sexually explicit images. In Italy alone there were more than 50 victims, who turned to the State Police for help. The detailed investigations, initiated and coordinated by the National Center for combating online child pornography of the Postal Police Service, with the help of the Cyber ​​Security Operations Center of the Postal Police of Bologna, made particularly difficult by the use of numerous nick names and users foreign telephone calls, allowed us to identify the man, a 48-year-old Italian, located in Iceland.

The evidence collected and the social alarm raised, due to the seriality, reiteration and seriousness of the suspect's conduct, allowed the Postal Police to obtain a European arrest warrant from the Judge for Preliminary Investigations of the Court of Bologna, on the basis to the measure of precautionary custody in prison, already issued by the Emilian Prosecutor's Office, for possession of pornographic material made with the exploitation of minors and impersonation. The national and international investigative coordination activity carried out by the Cncpo was decisive, also through the immediate activation of the Fast Unit of the International Police Cooperation Service, which promptly involved the foreign collateral. Thus, prompt and targeted search activities were launched and the fugitive was tracked down and arrested in Iceland by the local authorities.

The procedures for handing over the man and the seized computer devices to the Postal Police are still underway by the Icelandic collateral.