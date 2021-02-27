Saeed Ahmed (Umm Al Quwain)

Yesterday, the “My Environment My Home” cleaning campaign was concluded, organized by the Fishermen Association in Umm Al Quwain, in cooperation with the Municipality of Umm Al Quwain and the Department of Tourism and Antiquities, and it included 5 stages, with the participation of 22 governmental and private agencies, more than 252 volunteers and 89 divers.

The campaign collected more than 48.5 tons of plastic waste, remnants, damaged fishing equipment, “Aleakh” nets, rickety gills and old boats, which were transported to the waste station for safe and healthy disposal, in order to preserve the general environment. Sheikh Ali bin Saud Al Mualla, Head of Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department, in the presence of Muhammad Issa Al Kashf, a member of the Federal National Council, and Jasim Hamid Ghanem, Chairman of the Fishermen’s Association, and a number of representatives of government departments and agencies witnessed the fifth and final phase of the campaign, which included cleaning the beach of the emirate’s corniche, and honoring The youngest and largest volunteer for the campaign, the oldest participant janitor, the privileged family, and the youngest volunteer diver.

Sheikh Ali bin Saud Al Mualla praised the efforts of the organizers, the participation and volunteers in the success of the campaign, which contributed greatly to the removal of quantities of waste and waste in the ports of fishermen and the beaches of the emirate, stressing that the campaign will be organized annually with the aim of preserving the marine environment, and educating members of society and sea-goers. And to spread the culture of preserving the cleanliness of the city and beaches and not to throw waste except in the places designated for it.

Sheikh Ali Al-Mualla stressed the need to intensify the efforts of all government and private agencies and the public in order to enhance the sustainability of the marine environment and its water resources, and to preserve the emirate’s waterfront from environmental pollution. Jassim Hamid Ghanem, head of the Fishermen’s Association in Umm Al Quwain, said: The campaign included 5 phases, and included cleaning the ports of fishermen, the seabed, beaches, and Al-Sinaiyah Island, and it was carried out every Saturday, pointing out that each stage lasted approximately 3 to 4 hours.

He added: The campaign came under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; With the aim of educating port and beach goers, preserving the marine environment and fish resources, and reducing wrong behaviors that lead to polluting the sea and distorting the public view, appreciating the participation of Sheikh Ali bin Saud Al Mualla, Head of Umm Al Quwain Municipality, in the success of the campaign since its launch, and his support and encouragement for volunteers For them to participate in national events and initiatives.

Jasim stressed that the campaign is considered one of the largest cleaning campaigns in the emirate, due to the participation of 22 governmental and private agencies, and 5 volunteer diving teams from various regions of the country.