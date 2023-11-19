The Director-General of the Fujairah Environment Authority, Asila Al-Mualla, revealed to Emirates Al-Youm that the biodiversity team, consisting of environmental researchers and experts, had received 48 reports of poisonous snakes that appeared in the gardens of homes and vehicles of citizens in the Emirate of Fujairah and the Dibba Al-Fujairah region since the beginning of this year.

Al-Mualla stated that the specialized team moved to the specified places, immediately after receiving the reports, and dealt with them professionally by the researchers, and completed them in record time, in cooperation with the competent authorities, stressing that her administration seeks to achieve the highest levels of performance in carrying out its tasks and performing its duties, in the context of Dealing with predatory and dangerous animals, stressing adherence to professional, practical and procedural principles, as the wild animal is housed in quarantine or Wadi Wurayah Reserve laboratories, and researchers place a chip (code) and monitor it after it is returned to its original environment away from residential areas, or kept for the purpose of Study it, or coordinate and communicate with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, which in turn coordinates with zoos in the country and delivers it to them.

On the other hand, the director of the Wadi Wurayah Reserve, Dr. Ali Hassan Al-Hamoudi, said, “Experts and researchers specialized in ecology and other specializations affiliated with the Wadi Wurayah Reserve are working to monitor the various wild species in the reserve, enhance environmental awareness in the local community, and protect biological diversity in the reserve.” The emirate, and they all work under the umbrella of the Fujairah Environment Authority, which supports the protection of biodiversity with laws and legislation to preserve it.” He pointed out that the last report the reserve received was last week, during heavy rains in the emirate, which involved a poisonous snake entering the engine of a citizen’s vehicle while he was hiking near one of the valleys. Immediately upon receiving the report, the specialized team went and completed the task without exposing the people to any harm. Pointing out that the percentage of reports of the entry of snakes of the Qarna species, which live high in the mountains, and the Omani saw snake, which is found in areas near valleys, has increased significantly, and most often reports are of their entry into homes and vehicles.

Al-Hamoudi explained the reason behind the increase in reports of poisonous snakes, and said that the number of people who undertake camping trips and mountain climbing has increased over the past years, pointing out that some of them do not adhere to prevention instructions while camping, and leave leftover food in mountainous and wild areas, a behavior that contributes to Environmental imbalance, by feeding owls and hedgehogs on leftover food scraps without preying on poisonous snakes, and achieving a natural balance. He explained, “According to scientific research carried out by the reserve, some species of birds, such as owls and some types of wild hedgehogs, may be part of a food chain that includes consuming poisonous snakes, and this diversity in nutritional behavior appears in response to the environmental conditions surrounding them, as they are considered “These animals are part of nature’s survival system.” Al-Hamoudi added that owls and hedgehogs, which prey on poisonous snakes, have begun to feed on leftover food left after grilling, such as meat and other things, and this behavior affects the food pyramid of wild animals, which causes a decrease in the predation of snakes and harmful animals and an increase in their numbers instead of their balance in the region, pointing out The laws set for adventurers and tourism companies for mountain and wild activities in the emirate by the Fujairah Adventure Center, which preserve the wild environment, whether animals or vegetation, will contribute to eliminating negative behavior that directly affects the environmental balance. He stressed the necessity of camping in the designated areas, due to the availability of services that work to maintain the environmental balance, represented by waste containers designated for the remains of barbecue, food, and other services, while adhering to the environmental laws issued by the Fujairah Environment Authority, and following the instructions that are in their interest, and preserve Their safety and the safety of the mountainous and terrestrial environment from any negative action affecting it. He noted that the reports received by the team varied from reports of squirrels, snakes, rats and various animals.

