Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

The AFC Champions League was launched this season, with the participation of 40 teams for the first time, and with the assembly system due to the current health conditions. The ball represents the Emirates three clubs, after Al Ain was excluded from the “supplement”, while Al-Wahda qualified to join Sharjah and Al-Ahly youth in the group stage of the larger continental championship. This is the 13th version since the beginning of the professional era in “Dorina”, so what was the outcome from then? Over the past 12 editions of the AFC Champions League, 48 participations have attended our clubs, counting the play-offs and preliminary rounds.

The participants were distributed among 10 different clubs, most of which were Al-Jazeera and Al-Ain, who participated in 10 copies of the 12 in “professionalism”. Al-Jazeera owns a record for participating in 10 consecutive copies from 2009 until 2018, before he was absent in the last two editions. Next to them comes Al-Wahda with 7 participations, Al-Ahly Youth with 6, Al-Shabab and Al-Nasr with 4, then Al Wasl, Sharjah and Bani Yas with two participations, and the Emirates with only one historical participation, and the outcome of these participations is disappointing, so our clubs were not able to cross the group stage, except in 15 out of 48 posts by 31% Just. She left the supplement on 5 occasions, while she did not exceed the group stage in 26 entries, 20 of which were in last place !, in addition to withdrawing from the competition twice, the first for Sharjah in 2009, and the second for Al Wahda in 2020.

On the 15 occasions in which our clubs crossed the group stage, 10 of them were eliminated in the round of 16, while they were knocked out twice in the quarter-finals and once in the semi-finals, reaching the “runners-up” twice for Al-Ahly in 2015 and Al-Ain in 2016. Al Ain and Shabab Al-Ahly clubs are the most successful. , Not because of achieving the championship title twice, but because of the percentage of crossing the group stage, as Al Ain surpassed this round 5 times during 10 participations by 50%, and the same percentage is with Al-Ahly youth, but in 6 participations, and the same thing is with Bani Yas who participated only twice, and it remains Al Wasl and Sharjah clubs without any qualification during two participations, besides the Emirates, who participated once.

Al-Wehda is considered the least successful club by qualifying from the groups once in 7 participations, while Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr crossed one time out of 4. If we look at the club numbers, we find that the total number of matches in the AFC Champions League reached 291, with only 28% of them winning 82 wins, and a draw 78 times, while our clubs lost 131 games.

In terms of scoring and receiving goals, the clubs score an average of 1.28 goals per match, with a total of 372 goals, while the total goal reception is 479 goals, at a rate of 1.65 goals per match, and out of a total of 873 points available, the clubs achieved only 324 points, or 37%. Of the total.

And the first copies remain in the era of professionalism, the worst ever, as the 2009 edition witnessed the achievement of only 24% of the points, with the withdrawal of Sharjah and the presence of Al-Ahly and Al-Shabab in the last place, while Al-Jazeera was third. The 2010 edition comes directly after it with 26% of the points, and this version carries a history that has not been repeated at all with the exit of all four clubs in the last place with their groups, namely Al-Ahly, Al-Ain, Al-Wahda and Al-Jazira, then the 2011 version came with 28%, and no team was able during the first three editions. , From crossing the group stage.

From then on, the improvement in the results of the clubs began, as Al-Jazira and Baniyas qualified for the round of 16 and the teams achieved 46% of the points, before the best version came in 2014, as Al-Ahly, Al-Ain and Al-Jazira clubs achieved 55% of the points and Al Ain and Al Jazira faced in the round of 16, and came out. “Leader” from the semi-final against Al Hilal In 2015, Al Ain and Al-Ahly carried the flag and achieved 53% of the points, and it was the only version that witnessed the presence of only two teams in groups, after Al-Jazeera and Al-Wehda were out of the supplement, and Al-Ahly reached the final of the continent to lose to Guangzhou, China. This was repeated through the eye in the “2016 edition”, just as Al-Nassr reached the quarter-finals, before exiting due to disciplinary punishment and 43% of the points were achieved, and after that the fall and decline began until the percentage of scored points returned to 29% in the 2018 version.

One of the things worth noting is the status of the clubs in dealing with competitions, so if we look at the posts of the clubs that achieve the league title in the same season in which they participate in the AFC champions, we find that the results are disastrous in the clear neglect of the continental competition, out of 8 posts in which this matter occurred Only twice has the club that achieved the league title, managed to bypass the group stage, which is Al Ain 2014-2015 and 2017-2018, while all the remaining clubs failed to qualify, and even to perform in a decent way. Al-Ahly came out with a “point” in 2009, Al-Wahda with 3 points in 2010 and Al-Jazira with one point in 2011, while Al-Ain came out third with 6 points in 2013, Al-Ahly with 7 points in 2014, and Al-Jazeera with two points in 2017.