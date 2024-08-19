Aden (Union)

Dozens of human rights organizations operating in Yemen have warned of the dangers of the Houthis continuing their violations that are exacerbating the suffering of the Yemeni people, calling for the immediate release of all hostages as a condition for any future dealings. In a joint statement, 48 civil society organizations demanded the need to address Houthi violations since last June, including mass kidnappings and enforced disappearances of civil society leaders and employees of the United Nations and international and local organizations.

The organizations stressed that the continued work of the United Nations in Houthi areas without setting clear red lines against the group will lead to the aggravation of the situation and the increased exploitation of aid for military purposes. These organizations stressed the need for the United Nations to stop its projects in those areas until the Houthis demonstrate a real commitment to humanitarian principles and the immediate release of all hostages as a condition for any future dealings.

At the end of the statement, the organizations called on the United Nations to take strict measures and enhance transparency and accountability to ensure that aid reaches those who deserve it without being exploited for political or military purposes.