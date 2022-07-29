Dina Mahmoud (Aden, London)

The Yemeni government made a ministerial change that included the ministries of defense and oil, according to a republican decision issued by the head of the Yemeni Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, days before the end of the armistice in Yemen, amid international and international efforts to extend it.

Al-Alimi’s decision stipulates the appointment of Major General Mohsen Muhammad al-Da’ari as Minister of Defense and promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General, and the appointment of Saeed Suleiman Barakat al-Shamasi as Minister of Oil and Minerals, according to the Yemeni news agency “Saba.”

The decision also included the appointment of Mana Saleh as Minister of Electricity and Energy, and Salem Al-Huraizi as Minister of Public Works and Roads.

The ministerial change comes at a time when the United Nations is pressing the Yemeni government and the Houthi militia to extend the truce that expires on August 2.

The United Nations is also pushing for measures to stabilize the economy and launch comprehensive political negotiations to end the seven-year war. The conflict has killed tens of thousands and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

Meanwhile, relief workers are warning of the deteriorating situation in Yemen, with the significant rise in food prices, which the country is witnessing, in the context of the repercussions of the crisis in Ukraine since late February, and the resulting crises in the energy and food markets in the world. .

Yemen, which imports more than 90% of its food needs, depends on Kyiv to obtain nearly half of the wheat that its people desperately need, which has led to it becoming among the countries most affected by the current food crisis in the world, as a result of the entry of the crisis In Ukraine its sixth month.

Since last March, there has been an increase of about a third to a half in the prices of vital foodstuffs in Yemeni markets, such as wheat, flour and sugar, an increase described as unprecedented, even during the years of war, sparked by the bloody “Houthi” coup against the legitimate government. During the period between March and June of this year, the price of flour increased by 38%, cooking oil by 45%, and sugar by 36%.

This coincided with the rise in the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel by nearly 43%, during the first quarter of 2022, which led to an increase in the costs of transporting crops from villages, especially remote ones, to cities, which exacerbated the food crisis in the markets.

Together, these factors led to an increase of nearly half in food costs for Yemeni families, especially in light of the loss of the local currency, nearly 30% of its value, since the beginning of the year.

During the past few weeks, food importers warned that their stocks in Yemen may run out within a few months, and that the increase in shipping costs and the problems that hit supply chains in the world, increase the difficulties surrounding their efforts, to secure the Yemenis’ needs for wheat imports in particular. selection.

They expressed their fears that the recently reached agreement to resume the export of Ukrainian grain would not have a significant impact on the food supply that reaches Yemen, given that the impact of the turmoil witnessed in the past months on food markets may remain palpable for some time to come. And Yemenis, many of whom depend on bread for survival, may not benefit much from any short-term decline in world food prices. “The unprecedented rise in food prices threatens the lives of millions of Yemenis who are now at risk of starvation,” warned Ferran Puig, who is responsible for the activities of the independent Oxfam International Organization working in the field of relief in Yemen.

In statements published by the United Nations’ Web Relief website, Bouygues said that Yemeni families, who were pushed by the Houthi coup to the brink, are now in greater danger, after basic foodstuffs have become out of reach for their members, due to the high prices, calling on world leaders to Take immediate action to prevent a catastrophic state of starvation and an aggravation of the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Oxfam estimates that about 56 percent of the displaced Yemenis, who number about 4 million people, lack any source of income.

These estimates indicate that women and children, who constitute 77% of the displaced, represent the group most at risk of starvation, and that some of them have reduced their daily diets, and reduced their more expensive components of chicken and meat, due to the high food prices.