Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Ministry of Education is organizing an electronic training program targeting administrative and educational personnel in the Emirati school entitled “Hope Probe Week”. The program extends over 48 hours from Thursday, interspersed with three workshops in Arabic and English. The Ministry of Education has set six goals for the new program, which are building technical capabilities in the field of space exploration, in addition to supporting the growth and development of the scientific sector, a deeper understanding of climate changes in the planet, and studying the movement of dust and water in the atmosphere of Mars. As well as studying the phenomenon of the escape of oxygen and hydrogen, the two main components of water and the atmosphere of Mars, studying the phenomenon of climate change as one of the causes of the erosion of the planet’s atmosphere, and educating teachers about the stages of building, assembling and testing the Hope Probe and all the processes related to the earth station. The Ministry pointed out that all electronic workshops do not require the employee to attend any of the training sites and there is no registration in them, which provides the opportunity for everyone to participate.

There is also a short exam that must be submitted after completing the completion of attending the workshop, and the system will not calculate the completion of the workshop unless it is submitted, and the certificate can be extracted from the training management system within 5 working days, and finally, the final evaluation of the workshop must be completed to calculate the correct training hours.