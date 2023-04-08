The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security, through the smart services system and smart application, made it possible to issue a new passport for the first time (for citizens), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

And it indicated that the passport is issued electronically 48 hours after receiving and accepting the service request that meets the conditions. And that applying for a new passport takes place through three steps, starting with registration and creating an account, submitting the application and paying the fees, and finally receiving the passport, pointing out that the passport issuance service is linked with the “Congratulations Ma Yak” package.

» For citizens only, which is an initiative aimed at facilitating and simplifying procedures for customers to obtain the main documents for the newborn through a unified channel, through which the newborn obtains a passport and identity card, in addition to a birth certificate and health insurance, in addition to registering the newborn in the family book electronically with Issuance of an identity number.

The procedures for applying for the new passport, electronically, require the availability of an identity number for the customer, and that the citizen be added to the family book, and the customers must follow the instructions and requirements sent to them during the course of the transaction in order to avoid canceling the activation of the application.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security explained that it is a condition for issuing a passport for those over the age of 15 to provide the fingerprint and signature on the identity card associated with the customer.

She stressed the need to provide personal photos that conform to the approved standards, so that they are recent, the background of the photo is white, the hands do not appear above the shoulders, the eyes are opened, the photo does not contain a frame, and it is 40-35 mm wide.

The application fee is 10 dirhams, the issuance is 40 dirhams, and the delivery is 15 dirhams. The authority’s electronic services must be used, and for special cases only, the application is accepted through the customer happiness centers.