Official statistics issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection have shown that the number of active cases of “Covid-19” virus has decreased by 48% since the beginning of February, as the number decreased from 25 thousand and 801 cases to 13 thousand and 438 cases.

The UAE maintained its leadership in the countries of the world in the total number of pre-emptive tests to detect the virus, compared to the population, and in the total daily doses provided by the “Covid-19” vaccine.

The official spokesman for the medical sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that the UAE has an advanced health system that enabled it to confront the Corona pandemic, referring to the establishment and rehabilitation of hospitals and health care homes and providing them with the necessary capabilities to deal with any potential infection, and to conduct medical examinations for the largest Possible number of residents.

She added, in previous media statements, that the state, with the announcement of the emergence of new strains of the Coronavirus around the world, had taken the initiative to develop a monitoring system and a mechanism for examinations to ensure the discovery of these cases.

And it called on community members to continue to follow preventive precautionary measures, in order to ensure their safety.

Al Hosani indicated that the medical procedures carried out by the UAE medical sector are up to the highest international standards. It has contributed to limiting the spread of the epidemic and increasing the recovery rates in the UAE to a high degree, as well as reducing mortality rates in a clear way.

She added that the UAE ranks among the least in the world in the number of deaths caused by “Corona”, pointing to the readiness of the health sector and the competence of the medical personnel working in it.

The latest developments in the data of “Covid-19” in the UAE showed that the total number of proactive examinations to detect the virus reached 28 million and 827 thousand and 544 examinations, with an average of 291 thousand and 470 examinations per 100,000 people.

The positive injury rate was 1.9%, while the total number of injuries reached 361,877 cases.

Statistics showed that the total deaths resulting from infection with the “Covid-19” virus reached 1073 people (a rate of 10.8 per 100,000 people, while the death rate of total infections reached 0.3%).

The total active cases, which are still receiving treatment, reached 13,438 cases.

According to statistics, the average of the examinations conducted during the past seven days (until yesterday) reached 181,438 examinations per day. The positive injury rate was 1.7%, the average daily injuries were 3,172 injuries, and the average daily recovery cases 3,939.

The average death rate during the last week was 14.1, and the death rate from injuries was 0.4%.

Doctors in the first line of defense identified several factors that contributed to the increase in the number of cure cases in the country, most notably the efficiency of the medical system, the provision of more than five million doses of the Corona vaccine (more than 41% of the total population in the country), and the increase in the number of pre-emptive examinations with the aim of Early detection of the infected, counting and isolating the new cases infected with the Coronavirus and those in contact with them, using artificial intelligence to besiege the “virus”, providing the latest treatments, providing hospital beds to accommodate all cases that need medical care, in addition to following simple cases of a health program to strengthen Immunity to eliminate the virus.

The doctors indicated that most of the simple cases that have recovered in the country have followed a number of daily healthy behaviors, which include practicing sports activities, following a healthy diet, strengthening the immune system, maintaining the ideal weight, and refraining from smoking, in addition to the psychological state of the patient. Psychosocial and healthy practices help boost immunity and fight disease, and speed up recovery from illness.

They emphasized that the health authorities in the country are keen to apply the latest tests and treatments in combating the Corona virus, which contributes to the speed of recovery, in addition to following up studies and treatments, available or announced vaccines around the world, providing any treatment to ensure the safety of citizens and residents, and following certain treatment protocols, and protocols. Others for intensive care patient care.

