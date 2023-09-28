Research after 9 months of the PT administration shows upward rejection and already in a situation of statistical tie, within the margin of error, with the approval curve

The president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) completes 9 months with upward rejection and a technical tie between approval and disapproval rates. According to research PowerDate held from September 24th to 26th, 2023, the PT administration is approved by 48% of Brazilians. Another 45% disapprove of the government. 7% do not know how to respond.

The difference between the government’s approval and disapproval percentages registered the lowest level since the beginning of the Lula government: 3 percentage points In January, the gap was 13 pp. Although approval rates have fluctuated within the margin of error since the inauguration, the upward trend in disapproval leads the percentages to a convergence.

It is natural that all presidents of the Republic enjoy an initial period of condescension on the part of the electorate. This lasts for about a year, as most citizens give the benefit of the doubt to whoever has just taken office. The data from the study of the PowerDate are an indicator that this phase appears to be approaching a final stage. Furthermore, there are signs in the economy that the best may be over, as inflation has risen again.

The research was carried out by PowerDategroup company Poder360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data was collected from September 24 to 26, 2023, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 212 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100 thousand calls until interviewees are found that faithfully represent the population as a whole. Find out more about the methodology by reading this text.

HIGHLIGHTS DEMOGRAPHICS

The government is best rated by young people (58%), the elderly (56%), people with primary education (56%) and Catholics (57%). The disapproval rate is higher among adults aged 25 to 44 (53%) and evangelicals (64%).

Approval among women, an electorate to which Lula dedicated part of his campaign in 2022, has lost traction since the beginning of the government. Now, the percentages of approval (49%) and disapproval (43%) are equal in margin of error with those of the male public (46% and 48%, respectively), more associated with Bolsonaro.

EVALUATION OF LULA’S WORK

O PowerDate also asked interviewees about their evaluation of Lula’s personal work. He gave 3 answer options: “Good or great”, “regular” It is “bad or terrible”. 3 months ago, 41% thought Lula “good” or “excellent”. Today, it is 36%. The percentages of “bad” or “terrible” rose from 32% to 35%.

STRATIFICATION

O PowerDate stratifies data from the evaluation of President Lula’s personal work into groups of gender, age, region, education and income. Read below:

Poder360 ANALYZES

Lula won the election with 50.90% of the votes. He had an advantage of just 2,139,645 voters over Bolsonaro and in fiercer claim since redemocratization.

With 9 months since taking office, the PT member – who climbed the ramp with the help of a broad front and promising unity – has failed to expand his electorate. On the contrary. There are signs of some breakdown in his group of followers.

This trend had already been captured by the PowerDate before. Now, with a longer series of statistical studies, it is possible to observe more clearly what is happening:

approval x disapproval – the percentage of total disapproval rose 6 percentage points since the beginning of the PT mandate. There is a technical tie with the rate of those who approve;

dissatisfied adults – 53% of those aged 25 to 44 disapprove of the government. This stratification represents a relevant part of the active population Brazilian;

poorest: half and half – Lula has higher approval among those with less education. But, when considering those who have no income or earn up to 2 minimum wages, there is a tie between approval and disapproval rates. This demographic stratum supported the election of the PT member. Today it is a group in which the federal administration has so much support As soon .

Planalto wants to boost Lula’s popularity with an eventual improvement in the economy. It publishes banners almost daily on social media highlighting lower inflation and a drop in food prices.

It is true that the economic scenario has even had some positive numbers since the beginning of the year, such as Higher GDP than expected and unemployment down slightly. But there are also many signals exchanged. The reduction in inflation seems to be a thing of the past. The rate rose again. There is alarming uncertainty about public accounts. Next year, for example, a almost unrealistic expectations to close accounts with zero deficit.

If everything improves and the long-awaited “feel good factor” arrives, with the help of the economy, OK. However, everything indicates that this path will not be that easy.

Disapproval of the government rose from 39% in January to 45% now. If he continues at this pace, Lula could have a more complicated second year in office than he would like – especially because in 2024 there are elections in more than 5,000 cities for mayor and councilors, when politicians tend to be less patient with the federal government.

All things considered, research PowerDate shows that Lula’s honeymoon with voters is entering a twilight phase.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from September 24 to 26, 2023. 2,500 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in 212 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. Parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, level of education, region and income. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, plus or minus.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA system (Audible Response Unit), in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds using the device’s keyboard. The study’s confidence interval is 95%.

To make reading easier, the search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and percentages in variable crossing tables may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the company’s own resources. PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism.