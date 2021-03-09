The UAE government held the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the new Corona virus emerging in the country “Covid-19”, during which it announced a marked gradual decrease in the number of infections during the past two weeks, which is a positive sign and a step on the road to recovery and return to normal life, and we continue this path with cooperation. Everyone committed, and revealed that 48.71% of the target group had received the “Corona” vaccine, while 55 thousand and 966 violations were monitored at the state level during the month of February.

The spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, said: “The UAE has taken a set of precautionary measures and preventive measures to prevent the spread of the disease, by establishing and rehabilitating hospitals and health care homes, and conducting the necessary medical examinations for the largest number of residents.” Noting that the health sector in the country is preparing to activate and operate 7 hospitals during this month with a total capacity of 2058 beds, including 292 beds for critical cases, as field hospitals provide exceptional treatment services, and are equipped with the latest medical supplies according to the highest international medical standards, to isolate the injured. And provide them with appropriate treatment.

Al Dhaheri added: “The United Arab Emirates has managed to provide more than 6 million doses of Covid 19 vaccines until today, and the vaccine has been provided to 3 million 777 thousand and 143 people, thus the percentage of vaccine recipients reaches 48.71% of the target group, and a vaccine has also been provided. Covid 19 for 64.52% of the elderly in the country

He continued: “The UAE continues its methodology for examinations aimed at early detection and investigation to limit the spread of the pandemic by conducting intensive examinations for various groups of society, as the total number of examinations to date exceeded 32 million examinations during last February.

Al Dhaheri revealed that 55 thousand and 966 violations were monitored at the state level during the month of February, indicating that the violation of not wearing masks came as the most violation that was monitored during this period with a rate of 47%, followed by the violation of non-compliance by stores and commercial establishments with precautionary and preventive measures by 20.5%, then Lack of commitment to physical distancing by 17.5%, lack of compliance with the number of people permitted in a single vehicle by 8%, and finally random gatherings by 4.5%.

He stressed that the UAE raised the slogan of dealing with transparency with the crisis, as it began broadcasting the media briefing periodically and continuously, a year ago, to find out the latest developments related to Covid 19, and to inform community members of the precautionary and preventive measures, in a spirit of responsibility and honesty, and to curb the spread of rumors.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

