The UAE government held a periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the new Corona virus emerging in the country (Covid-19), during which it announced a significant gradual decrease in the number of infections during the past two weeks, which is a positive sign and a step on the road to recovery and return to normal life, and to complete this path with cooperation Everyone committed, and revealed that 48.71% of the target group had received the vaccine against the Corona virus, while 55 thousand and 966 violations were monitored at the state level during the month of February.

The spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, said: “The UAE has taken a set of precautionary measures and preventive measures to prevent the spread of disease, by establishing and rehabilitating hospitals and health care homes, and conducting the necessary medical examinations for the largest number of residents.” The health sector in the country is preparing to activate and operate seven hospitals during this month with a total capacity of 2058 beds, of which 292 are for critical cases, as field hospitals provide exceptional treatment services, and are equipped with the latest medical supplies according to the highest international medical standards, to isolate the injured and provide treatment Appropriate for them.

Al Dhaheri added: “The UAE has managed to provide more than six million doses of (Covid-19) vaccines to date, and the vaccine has been provided to three million and 777 thousand and 143 people, thus the percentage of vaccine recipients reaches 48.71% of the target group. Provision of (Covid-19) vaccine to 64.52% of the elderly population in the country.

He continued: “The UAE continues its methodology for examinations aimed at early detection and investigation to limit the spread of the pandemic by conducting intensive examinations for various groups of society, as the total number of examinations exceeded 32 million examinations.

Al-Dhaheri revealed that 55,966 violations were detected at the state level during the month of February, indicating that the violation of non-wearing masks came as the most violation that was detected during this period with a rate of 47%, followed by the violation of non-compliance by shops and commercial establishments with precautionary and preventive measures by 20.5%, then Lack of commitment to physical distancing by 17.5%, lack of compliance with the number of people permitted in a vehicle by 8%, and finally random gatherings by 4.5%.

Dealing with transparency in the crisis

The spokesperson for the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, stressed that the state raised the slogan of dealing transparently with the crisis, as the briefing began to be broadcast periodically a year ago to find out the latest developments related to the “Covid-19” virus, and to inform community members of the procedures. Precaution, in a spirit of responsibility and honesty, and to besiege the spread of rumors.

