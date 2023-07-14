Since the beginning of this year, Dubai Municipality has attracted 4,791 volunteers and participants who are interested in the environmental field and field volunteer work to preserve the cleanliness of the Emirate of Dubai and the sustainability of its environment, as part of its field community initiative “An Hour … with the Cleaner”, during which the volunteers carried out the tasks of the cleaner in removing all kinds of waste. On beaches, in markets, commercial, industrial, residential, terrestrial and desert areas.

Engineer Saeed Abdul Rahim Safar, Acting Director of Waste Operations Department in Dubai Municipality, stressed the municipality’s keenness to promote social responsibility initiatives and volunteer work opportunities in the field of public hygiene and sustainable waste management, due to its contributions that support the municipality’s efforts in managing waste operations and preserving the environment and the cultural appearance. for the Emirate of Dubai, as well as providing integrated and effective municipal services for all around the clock and throughout the year.

The Director of the Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality said: “We documented, through the ‘An Hour…with the Cleaner’ initiative, during the first half of this year, the completion of 4,791 volunteer field work hours in the field of public hygiene from volunteers who belong to 62 government, private and civil institutions, representing Segments of the local community including employees, students and people of determination, during which they were able to collect 9.4 tons of waste on beaches, desert and residential areas.In addition, 70% of the waste was diverted to recycling lanes, as it contributed to enhancing the sustainability of the emirate’s cleanliness, its local environment, and its cultural and aesthetic appearance. “.

The initiative supports the local community’s charitable activities and the environment, especially as it continues throughout the year. Any entity wishing to have its teams and employees participate as volunteers in the initiative can coordinate with Dubai Municipality to determine the desired type of volunteer participation.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Municipality had won the title of the “Society Footprint” category of the “Watani Al Emarat Award for Humanitarian Work” at its tenth session, under the slogan “This is what Zayed loved,” for its voluntary community initiative, “An Hour … with the Cleaner.” The initiative also achieved first place for the United Arab Emirates in the “Prince Muhammad Bin Fahd International Foundation Award for Best Voluntary Work”.