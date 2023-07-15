Since the beginning of this year, Dubai Municipality has attracted 4,791 volunteers and participants who are interested in the environmental field and field volunteer work, to maintain the cleanliness of the Emirate of Dubai and the sustainability of its environment, as part of its field community initiative “An Hour … with the Cleaner”, during which the volunteers carried out the tasks of the cleaner in removing all Types of waste from beaches, markets, commercial, industrial, residential, terrestrial and desert areas.

Acting Director of Waste Operations Department in the municipality, Engineer Saeed Abdul Rahim Safar, said: “The volunteers belong to 62 governmental, private and civil institutions, representing segments of the local community including employees, students and people of determination, during which they were able to collect 9.4 tons of waste from beaches, desert and residential areas, as well, 70% of the waste was diverted to recycling paths.