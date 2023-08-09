The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, announced the list of beneficiaries of housing assistance for the month of August, as the number of new decisions reached 473, at a value of 369 million and 600 thousand dirhams, and includes 400 housing financing, in cooperation with banks and banks, at a value of 318 million. And 700 thousand dirhams, and 41 housing grants within the honor of His Highness the President of the State, at a value of 25 million and 300 thousand dirhams, in addition to 32 government housing (loan), at a value of 25 million and 600 thousand dirhams.

The director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, Eng. Mohammed Al Mansouri, said that the total housing aid decisions issued by the program from the beginning of the year until this August amounted to 2,651 decisions, including 599 housing grants within the honor of His Highness the President of the State, and 219 government housing (a loan), in addition to To 1,830 housing financing, in cooperation with banks and banks, and three government housing (grants), with a total value of two billion and 30 million and 551 thousand dirhams.

He explained that the housing efforts of the UAE government reflect its commitment to improving the living conditions of citizens and providing suitable housing opportunities for all.