The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah announced the allocation of 471 worshipers and mosques in the Emirate of Sharjah for the Eid al-Fitr prayer, of which 340 are in the city of Sharjah and the Hamriyah region, 57 in the central region, and 74 in the eastern region.

The department also designated a number of chapels and mosques for non-Arabic speakers, including Urdu, Malay, Tamil, and English.

The department stressed the need for worshipers to adhere to precautionary measures, bring a special carpet, wear a muzzle, and apply physical spacing between worshipers, while affirming the continued closure of women’s prayer areas and other service facilities in the emirate’s mosques.

The prayer will be held at 05:51 a.m. in the city of Sharjah and Al-Hamriya area, and at 5.50 a.m. in the city of Al-Dhaid and Al-Batayeh area, and at 05:51 a.m. in the Al-Madam and Maliha area, and in the eastern region at 05: 00 48 a.m. /.





