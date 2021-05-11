Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah announced the allocation of 471 worshipers and mosques in the Emirate of Sharjah for Eid al-Fitr prayers, of which 340 are in Sharjah and the Hamriyah region, 57 in the Central Region, and 74 in the Eastern Region, and the department has designated a number of chapels and mosques for non-Arabic speakers, including the Urdu language. Malayalam, Tamil, and English.

The department stressed the need for worshipers to adhere to precautionary measures, bring the special carpet, wear a muzzle, and apply physical spacing between worshipers, while affirming the continued closure of women’s prayer areas and other service facilities in the emirate’s mosques.

Prayers are held at (05:51 am) in the city of Sharjah and Al Hamriya area, and at (05:50 am) in the city of Dhaid and Al Bataeh area, and at (05:51 am) in the Al Madam and Maliha area, and in the eastern region at 05: 00 48 a.m.)

To view the schedule of the prayer halls and mosques, visit the department’s account on the social media platforms or the following link: https://qrgo.page.link/4sMW4