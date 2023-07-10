47,000 Russians definitely killed in Ukraine war

47,000 Russian soldiers are certain to have died during the war in Ukraine. Report that Russian independent media Mediazona and Meduza Monday. Together with a data scientist from the German University of Tübbingen, the research platforms looked at the excess mortality of men under the age of 50 between the start of the invasion in February 2022 and May 2023.

Russia — like Ukraine — is doing its utmost to disguise and downplay its own death toll. So far, the country has acknowledged some 6,000 war dead. It was already clear that this was only a propaganda reality, but Mediazona and Meduza were able to determine with certainty that they died in the war through inheritance registers, social media posts of cemeteries and obituaries of at least 47,000 Russian men.

According to one of the researchers from Mediazona, casualty estimates by the United States, for example, are likely to be unreliable, even if they have sources in the Russian Ministry of Defense: “The Ministry’s data could also be incomplete. Sweeping together all the victims of the army, the Russian National Guard, the Akhmad battalion and various private military armies is extremely complicated.”