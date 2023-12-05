470 thousand Brazilians should receive money from the Collor Plan and more; see if you are eligible

From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 05/12/2023 – 16:22

More than 400 thousand Brazilians are entitled to receive amounts that can exceed R$ 100 thousand after losses in past presidential administrations. This is what the Brazilian Front for Savers (Febrapo) says, which helps those who are entitled to claim losses. According to the organization, savers and heirs await receipt, which must be made within 15 days of adhering to the Economic Plans Agreement.

The victims were victims of losses with the Bresser, Verão, Collor I and Collor II Economic Plans and went to court at the time. According to Febrapo, the values ​​range from R$3,000 to over R$100,000.

“As many people who filed lawsuits related to economic plans in the 80s and 90s are now deceased, their heirs may not even know they are entitled to this money. By opting for the agreement, a process that has been ongoing for 20, 30 years, can be completed in up to 15 days”, informs Ana Carolina Seleme, Executive Director of Febrapo.

How to join the plan and receive the money?

Of the 470,000 people who can still join, around 70% are entitled to receive up to R$30,000, and the amount could enter their account this year.

The membership agreement is voluntary and free. Savers who choose not to adhere to the agreement will continue with their legal actions, but without guarantee or provision for reimbursement, because the processes are suspended by the STF for an indefinite period.

Anyone who wants to know if they have a process underway in their name or in the name of a family member who has passed away, simply contact Febrapo, which can assist with this query. The contacts are: 0800 775 5082 or (11) 3164-7122 or WhatsApp: (11) 94284-4287.

Those who already know the progress of the process and want to make an agreement to receive the money this year can also contact the entity to close the process.

The Collective Agreement for Economic Plans is the result of negotiations between Febrapo, the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), Febraban, the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) and the Central Bank of Brazil, and which was approved in 2018 by the Supreme Court Federal Court (STF).