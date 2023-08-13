A 47-year-old man died of serious injuries sustained in a car accident that occurred around noon on the provincial road between Borgomaro and Caravonica. The immediate assistance of the firefighters and the intervention of the helicopter had led to an immediate transfer to Santa Corona. The death occurred in the evening. The victim’s name is Vittorio Ferrari, a resident of the town in the Valle Impero. The dynamics of the accident are still to be clarified.
#47yearold #motorcyclist #dies #accident #Borgomaro
Leave a Reply