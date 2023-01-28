The 47-year-old mother just wanted to have a fun day with her 17-year-old son. A roller coaster ride ended his life

A family outing to an amusement park ended in tragedy. Dawn Renee Jankovic, a 47 year old motherlost his life in front of the eyes of his 17-year-old son.

The family had organized a day out at the amusement park and everyone was excited to have moments they would remember forever.

The 47-year-old mother and her son climbed thewooden roller coaster of the amusement park Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

Only once the carousel finished its ride did the 17-year-old boy realize who his mother was unconscious. Right away, in desperation, she tried to get the attention of the staff.

After medical workers arrived, the woman was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors were able to do nothing to save her life. When you have reached the health facility, she was already deceased.

The autopsy of the 47-year-old mother

The investigators have opened an investigation file and ordered theautopsy on the lifeless body of his 47-year-old mother. The coroner determined the cause of death to be attributable to the carousel of the amusement park:

Exsanguination, right internal thoracic artery avulsion, and an amusement park roller coaster. A body reaction experienced while running. Nothing to do with the malfunction or lack of maintenance of the ride itself.

It wasn’t the first time a mother and son rode a roller coaster, it was a passion that they had always shared. The 17-year-old said the woman was fine, she hadn’t shown any strange symptoms that day.

The father was not present at the time. The boy had to face it all alone and see his mother die forever before his eyes.

Unfortunately, Dawn Renee Jankovic’s body was unable to cope with the adrenaline and fast running. No responsibility of the amusement park. A tragic fatality.