German supermodel, actress and TV presenter Heidi Klum starred on a California beach in a bikini and angered netizens. A series of ten frames of photographs in her Instagram– the account got noticed in the Daily Mail.

In the posted footage, 47-year-old Klum poses in front of the camera of her husband, 31-year-old musician Tom Kaulitz. She is wearing a black and white print swimsuit, bandeau top and swimsuit, and sunglasses. In some pictures, the couple are captured together on the beach by the sea. “A beautiful day in California,” the model signed the post, which received 61 thousand likes.

Readers of the publication did not approve of Klum’s publication and criticized its appearance. “She’s getting old despite being thin”, “Again a photo in low light. I am sure that she is hiding her belly, because it is far from perfect after four births ”,“ She does not look 47 years old, but more than 50 years old. Look at her saggy skin, ”they said.

In February, Klum was called upon to abandon the publication of candid photos on the Internet and give way to the glory of a young daughter. The reason for discussing the situation was a picture of a celebrity with bare buttocks in a dress made of toilet paper. She posted the shot right after Leni shared photos from a photo shoot with a world-renowned photographer. According to psychotherapist Philip Hodson, the model is jealous of her daughter because of her success, beauty and youth.