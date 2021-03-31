German supermodel, actress and TV presenter Heidi Klum danced on the video in a candid manner and was criticized on the net. A related discussion unfolded on the Daily Mail.

On my page in Instagram The 47-year-old celebrity posted a video footage of which she performs dance moves in the living room of her house. Klum is pictured with her hair down in a black and white striped bikini from Frankies Bikinis. Hoop earrings complemented her look. “There are a lot of things to do, but let’s dance first,” she signed the post, which received more than 55 thousand likes.

Netizens shamed the supermodel for her vulgar behavior. “I bet her kids are begging her every day to act like a normal mother.” “Stop it, you’re 47 and have teenage kids. It’s time for you to stop bouncing around in your bikinis ”,“ It’s just disgusting, ”“ What a shame, she lacks attention so much, ”“ She looks vulgar, ”they wrote.

In February, Heidi Klum was called upon to abandon the publication of candid photos on the Internet and give way to the glory of a young daughter. The reason for discussing the situation was a picture of a celebrity with bare buttocks in a dress made of toilet paper. She posted the shot right after Leni shared photos from a photo shoot with a world-renowned photographer. According to psychotherapist Philip Hodson, the model is jealous of her daughter because of her success, beauty and youth.