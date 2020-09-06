The 47-year-old son of a buddy of President Putin’s Arkady Rotenberg, Igor, took first place within the Forbes ranking of the Russian version of the richest kids related to their dad and mom’ enterprise. The billionaire’s daughter Lilia was additionally on the record, ending in fifth place.

In complete, the record included 11 folks, transfers TASS.

It’s identified that the youthful Rotenberg is the primary proprietor of Gazprom’s service contractor, Gazprom Burenie. The publication estimated his fortune at $ 950 million. It additionally owns 23.5% of RT-Make investments Transport Methods, the operator of the Platon system for accumulating charges from heavy automobiles.

The information was commented on in social networks.

Russian opposition leader, former billionaire Mikhail Khodorkovsky that is how he reacted to the primacy of the youthful Rotenberg: “An ungainly second when you’re 47 years previous, your fortune is $ 950 million, however Forbes nonetheless included you within the kids’s ranking, as a result of your dad gave you cash, and your buddy gave you cash.”

Different feedback appeared on the web.

We’ll remind, the notorious Crimean bridge was built by Arkady Rotenberg’s company Mostotrest, it cost the company zero… In line with Rotenberg, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally requested him to construct the Crimean Bridge. In line with Russian media reviews, with a purpose to full the development of the bridge, Rotenberg offered Stroygazmontazh, one in all Gazprom’s subsidiaries.

In Ukraine for the development of a bridge to the occupied Crimea Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg was brought to the base of “Peacemaker”.

199

Learn us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter