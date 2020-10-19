German actress, TV presenter and former supermodel Heidi Klum posted in her Instagram video in a candid manner and was criticized by fans. The corresponding discussion unfolded on the Daily Mail.

The 47-year-old celebrity danced on camera in her own home in a black set of Savage X Fenty lingerie, owned by pop singer Rihanna. In the signature for the publication, which collected almost 25 thousand likes, Klum thanked the singer for the gift sent.

Netizens scolded the supermodel for dancing half-naked. “Cheap and strange. Remember your age, please. Think about your children ”,“ Aging models is a complete embarrassment. I think her husband is already tired of her, so the woman is looking for attention elsewhere “,” I was embarrassed by this dance “,” Take it away. Your time is up, Heidi, ”they said.

In September, Heidi Klum posed in a bikini and angered fans. The celebrity shared a series of candid pictures with her husband in which she poses in a white bikini with large polka dots and a straw hat. Fans reproached her for publishing candid photos.