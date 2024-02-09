Another 17% say that there is no dictatorship, but that “many judges report abuses and exceed their duties”

Research carried out by AtlasIntel and released this Friday (9.Feb.2024) shows that 47.3% of those interviewed believe that Brazil “lives under a dictatorship” of the Judiciary. Another 20.9% disagree and think that this power fulfills its role correctly.

The survey also found that 16.7% of Brazilians say that there is no “dictatorship”but they think that many judges “commit abuses and exceed their duties”. Another 15.2% were unable to answer. Read the complete of the study (PDF – 6 mB).

The question asked was the following: “In your opinion, does Brazil currently live under a judicial dictatorship?”

The survey interviewed 1,615 interviewees, via the internet, from February 8 to 9, 2024. On the 8th, Bolsonaro was the target of an operation by the PF (Federal Police) investigating an alleged coup attempt by members of his government (2019- 2022).

The interviews were carried out digitally and randomly with respondents aged 16 or over from the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 pp (percentage points) plus or minus. The confidence interval is 95%.

Read more about the operation against Bolsonaro and his allies:

SEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power360 maintains a collection of thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The data can now also be accessed on Power Monitor, an unprecedented tool that aims to integrate information from different sources of the Three Powers into a single platform, with the possibility of sophisticated relationships and insights using different content. The 1st month of access is free and you can test the tool by clicking here.

Learn how to use the aggregator by watching the video below (1min12s):