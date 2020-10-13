Highlights: Corona virus seen much more deadly for men than women in India

70 percent of total deaths and 30 percent of women

Corona is dangerous for people of all ages, 47 percent of their total deaths were below 60 years

Corona deaths in India include 53 percent of people 60 years or older.

The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 47 per cent of the deaths related to corona involved people below 60 years. Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a press conference that 70 percent of the cases related to Kovid-19 are related to men and 30 percent to women.

53 percent of total deaths are of 60 or older

Bhushan said, “People are 60 years of age or older in about 53 percent of the deaths related to Kovid-19. People in the age group of 45-60 years have been involved in 35 percent of the deaths. People in the age group of 26-44 years were involved in 10 percent of the cases. In the age group of 18-25 years and below the age of 17, one percent of deaths were reported.

India is giving testimony towards a gradual victory in the war against Corona

Corona getting more men than women

Giving the statistics of mortality in different age groups, he said that in the age group of 60 years and above, 24.6 percent of people had some or the other disease, while in 4.8 percent cases, people had already had some disease. Was not. Of the total deaths, 70 percent of cases are from men while 30 percent are from women.

Most of the deaths are from people already suffering from other diseases

He said that 13.9 percent of the patients in the age group of 45–60 years of age were already suffering from some other disease, while 1.5 percent were not already suffering from any other disease.

Bhushan said that 8.8 per cent of people had already had some disease in case of death of patients below 45 years, while 0.2 per cent had no pre-existing illness. He said that the total death rate is 17.9 percent of those already suffering from some disease and 1.2 percent of those who did not have any disease earlier.

Decreased speed of corona infection

Bhushan said that the total, weekly and daily rate of being infected with Corona virus has decreased and is 8.07 percent, 6.24 percent and 5.16 percent respectively. He said that the average daily rate of corona virus infection, which was 8.50 percent between September 9 and September 15, has come down to 6.24 percent between October 7 and October 13.

Bhushan said that till Tuesday there are 8,38,729 active cases of Kovid-19 in the country and their number remains below nine lakhs for the fifth consecutive day. He said that the investigations related to Kovid-19 have increased significantly and the rate of infection has also steadily declined.

‘More vigilance is needed in the festive season’

NITI Aayog member (health) Dr. V.K. Paul urged people to follow the guidelines associated with the Kovid-19, such as wearing masks and keeping social distance during winter festivals. He said that there is no reason to be lax even in the event of stability in cases of infection.

Noting that the epidemic is recharging in many countries and a lockdown is being put in place, Paul said that it is seen that many people are lax in following the guidelines. He said that young people should be cautious as they can also infect the elders in their family.

Warning: Viruses like corona attack more in winter

Paul said that the Novel Corona virus is a breath-taking virus and that such viruses attack more during winter. He said that people would be at greater risk of respiratory infections such as pneumonia and influenza in the coming months of winter and during festivals.

Paul appealed to the people to wear a mask and not be lax because scientific analysis has shown that the epidemic can be reduced by 36-50 percent in this way.