The profits of Kuwaiti banks were mainly driven by credit growth and a decrease in provisions for credit losses on an annual basis, which coincided with the continued improvement of the operating environment, and also supported levels of confidence in the business sector and the record rises witnessed in oil prices.

The strong financial results reflected the solidity of the banks’ financial position in terms of the value of assets, the volume of lending, and the banking sector’s strong levels of capitalization and comfortable liquidity.

The five conventional banks accounted for 52.8 percent of the sector’s profits, while Islamic banks accounted for 47.2 percent. The ranking of the banks was as follows:

Kuwait Finance House, the largest bank in terms of the value of profits, amounted to 461.53 million dinars ($1.5 billion) during the first nine months of the current year, with an annual growth rate of 124.3 percent compared to 205.77 million dinars ($665 million) in the same period in 2022. National Bank of Kuwait with profits amounting to 431.1 million dinars ($1.4 billion), with an annual growth rate of 15.2 percent compared to 374.23 million dinars ($1.2 billion) in the same period in 2022. Commercial Bank of Kuwait with 99.13 million dinars ($320.3 million), with a growth rate of 139 percent on an annual basis. Boubyan Bank with 61.1 million dinars ($197.4 million), with an annual growth rate of 26 percent. Gulf Bank, with profits amounting to 53.83 million dinars ($174 million), with an annual growth rate of 17.7 percent.

The operating revenues of Kuwaiti banks that announced their profits during the first 9 months of 2023 increased by 25.8 percent, reaching 2.91 billion dinars ($9.4 billion), compared to 2.3 billion dinars ($7.4 billion) in the same period in 2022.

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) topped the list of banks with the most operating revenues during the first 9 months, followed by the National Bank of Kuwait, Burgan Bank, Boubyan Bank, and then Gulf Bank.

As for assets, the total assets of the Kuwaiti banking sector at the end of last September amounted to 119.19 billion dinars ($385 billion), a growth rate of 17.2 percent over the comparative period of last year 2022.