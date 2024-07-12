Tunisia (Agencies)

Tunisian authorities announced yesterday the rescue of 47 illegal immigrants whose boats were flooded off the country’s coast.

The Tunisian National Guard General Administration said in a statement published on social media: “The Coast Guard units in the Sahel region (Mahdia, Monastir and Sousse governorates) received an urgent report regarding the breakdown of several boats at sea and the leakage of water into them, with a group of Tunisian irregular migrants on board.

She added that the security units “were able to rescue and save the 47 passengers, evacuate them quickly and efficiently, and provide the necessary first aid.”

The statement added that “the irregular migrants were transferred to nearby ports to provide additional medical care, register their data, and take legal action against them.”

The authorities often announce the thwarting of attempts at irregular migration to the shores of Europe, and the arrest of hundreds of irregular migrants, from Tunisia or other African countries, who are trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea towards the European islands.

North African countries, especially Tunisia and Libya, are under increasing European pressure to exercise greater control over their shores and prevent migrant smuggling boats from leaving.

In September 2023, the European Commission announced the allocation of 127 million euros in aid to Tunisia, as part of a memorandum of understanding on issues including reducing the influx of irregular migrants.