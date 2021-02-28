Hong Kong’s political freedoms continue to decline, so far greater than in the rest of China. For organizing the primary elections to the Democratic side, 47 politicians from the former British colony have been accused this Sunday of subversion under the National Security Law imposed in the summer by the authoritarian regime in Beijing.

With ages ranging from 23 to 64 years, there are 39 men and eight women, including deputies, activists and university professors, who face sentences of between three years in prison and life imprisonment. Along with eight other politicians, who have not been charged so far, all of them were arrested on January 6 and later released on charges. Although they were summoned to court for a month, they have been required by the police and, without being able to post a bond to avoid spending the night in the dungeon, they will appear in the West Kowloon Court on Monday.

The alleged “conspiracy to subvert state power” of which they are accused is due to the primary elections of the Democratic side that they organized or in which they intervened in mid-July. With this vote, in which some 600,000 people participated, the Democrats wanted to form a bloc to get a majority of 35 deputies in the elections to the local Parliament called for September, which were later suspended on the pretext of the coronavirus. If it obtained such a majority, the Democratic side could delay the motions or block the budgets, paralyzing the local government “de facto”. Already at the time, both the chief executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, and the secretary for Constitutional Affairs and with the Continent, Erick Tsang, warned that this plan could be considered “subversive” under the National Security Law imposed by Beijing, What a shame practically all political opposition.

Among the defendants stands out the university professor Benny Tai, one of the leaders of the «Umbrella Revolution» in 2014 and ideologist of said primaries and of the «35 More» strategy. Along with him, the leaders of various political forces, such as the chairman of the Democratic Party, Wu Chi-wai, and the chairman of the Civic Party, Alvin Yeung, as well as a group of young district councilors elected in November 2019, have been indicted. In addition to the militant Lester Shum and Fergus Leung, among them is the popular activist Joshua Wong, who is now in prison for organizing a police siege. In the Party of Social Democrats have fallen its vice president, the veteran “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung, and Jimmy Sham.

“This is a total suppression of the Democrats, but it is not the day of doomsday against democracy in Hong Kong. I will not bow to the regime, “cried District Councilor Lester Shum upon arrival at the police station, according to the newspaper” South China Morning Post. ” Another of those accused of participating in the primaries, Mike Lam, showed himself with a clear conscience because “I have not done anything wrong or illegal. I will have no regrets if they accuse me or put me behind bars. But, aware of the loss of freedom that Hong Kong is suffering, he revealed that he had asked his wife, who is Thai, to leave the city with their two daughters.

While some of those arrested spent their last hours in freedom with their families and friends, others made purchases, such as shoes without laces or glasses, for the long stay they await in prison. The general fear is that after their appearance before the judges, they will be held without bail until the trial, which will put Hong Kong’s judicial system to the test under the draconian National Security Law.

Since it came into force on July 1 without going through the local Parliament, only four people had been charged under said law. Among them are the critical press magnate Jimmy Lai, incarcerated in prison, and a protester accused of singing pro-independence proclamations in public. With charges now against these politicians and activists, the Democrats accuse the Hong Kong authorities of imposing “white terror” on Beijing’s orders to end political dissent.

In addition to the 47 formally charged, eight other activists arrested in January await a decision. Some of them are former opposition MPs James To, Roy Kwong and Joseph Li, social worker Jeffrey Andrews, the president of the Association of Parents of the Mentally Handicapped, Lee Chi-yung, and American human rights lawyer John Clancey, who helped organize the Democratic primaries.

With this vote, the Democrats wanted to ensure that they presented the candidates with the best chance of being elected in the elections to the Legislative Council (Legco), scheduled for September 6. With 70 seats, this semi-democratic chamber is made up of 35 deputies elected by universal suffrage, 30 selected by economic and social sectors that tend to be related to Beijing and another five from the district councils, where the Democratic side has a majority after its landslide victory. in the municipal elections of 2019. With these accounts, and the momentum of the violent protests of 2019 against the Chinese regime, the government bloc could lose its majority in the Legco for the first time. To avoid this, the authorities not only disqualified 12 Democratic candidates for calling for democracy and their criticism of Beijing in the past, such as Joshua Wong, but also postponed the elections for a year on the excuse of the coronavirus.

In order not to lose control over Hong Kong, the regime is criminalizing the political opposition and imposing an oath of loyalty and patriotism among politicians and officials that leaves no room for those who demand democracy.