The number of bodies exhumed over the past three days in eastern Kenya as part of an investigation into the death of members of the Good News International Church, a religious sect founded by pastor Paul McKenzie, has risen to 47, the agency reported on April 23. AFP.

Police continue to work near the city of Malindi.

On April 14, the police notified the discovery of the bodies of four people in a house in the forest. There was a group of sect followers who had gathered to wait for the end of the world. All four died of starvation, 11 more people were hospitalized with a high degree of exhaustion.

On that day, Kenyan state broadcaster KBC noted that 58 alleged graves had been discovered in the Malindi area, some of which may contain several people. A number of graves have already been opened by police experts, others will be examined in the coming days.

The Good News International Church sect was established 20 years ago. Mackenzie is known for inciting people to extreme forms of fasting, convincing them that this is the shortest path for a believer who seeks eternal life. Since 2017, cases have been initiated against him on various charges, while the pastor has continued to be at large. He surrendered to authorities on 15 April and is currently under investigation.

