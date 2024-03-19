AtlasIntel Survey interviewed 2,238 Argentines from March 15 to 18; the president took office in December 2024

After the first 100 days of the government of the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, the AtlasIntel released this Tuesday (March 19, 2024) a survey that shows that the libertarian's management is approved by 47.7% of the population, while his disapproval is 47.6%. Another 4.6% said they did not know. Here's the complete (PDF − 14 MB).

The survey was carried out by AtlasIntel from March 15 to 18, 2024. 2,238 people aged 18 and over were interviewed in 7 different regions. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, plus or minus.

According to the survey, the performance of Milei's government is evaluated by 43.5% of respondents as “great” or “good”while 45.1% consider “bad” or “very bad”. Below is the complete scenario:

excellent/good: 43.5%;

regular: 10.5%;

bad/very bad: 45.1%;

don't know: 0.8%.

ECONOMY

The study also shows the Argentine population's assessment of the current state of the country's economy and its projections for the next 6 months.

Despite Milei achieving 2 consecutive months of surplus in public accounts, 47% of those interviewed believe that Argentina's economic situation will worsen. Another 43% believe it will improve in the next 6 months.

On March 14, the Argentine Senate, despite praise from the IMF (International Monetary Fund) for Milei's proposals, rejected the DNU (Decree of Necessity and Urgency) presented by the president.

The libertarian measure, which remains in force, puts an end to price controls on products and deregulates rental contracts. Among those interviewed by AtlasIntel, 46% were in favor of the measure, and 49% said they were against it.

Furthermore, one of the Argentine president's main electoral campaign proposals, the dollarization of the economy, is rejected by 52% of the population. 35% said they supported changing the national currency. Another 13% don't know.

The AtlasIntel survey also questioned Argentines about the current government's perception of corruption in relation to the government of former Peronist president Alberto Fernández, Milei's predecessor.

Among those interviewed, 52% believe that the Milei government is better in terms of transparency and combating corruption compared to the previous administration, while 28% believe it is worse. For 20%, it is the same.

Also according to the survey, Fernández's image perception is the most negative among other politicians who have been heads of the country's Executive, at 84%. On the other hand, Milei has the best image, with 47% of respondents responding with a positive impression of the libertarian.

100 DAYS OF GOVERNMENT

Milei held a ministerial meeting with government members this Monday (19th March) on the 100th day of his term. Of the 8 ministers, 7 attended the Casa Rosada. The Minister of Foreign Affairs was the only one absent.

During the meeting, the ministers presented the balance of their administrations at the head of their respective portfolios. They also discussed the economic deregulation package proposed by Milei.