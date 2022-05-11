Dubai (WAM)

The General Administration of the Beit Al Khair Society announced that the “Let us be among the benefactors” campaign achieved its goals, and that the total expenditures of the Society during the Ramadan campaign amounted to 47 million and 549 thousand and 771 dirhams, from which 671,847 families and needy cases benefited. Saeed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Deputy Director General of Beit Al Khair, thanked everyone who gave and spent through the association, led by Dubai Islamic Bank, the strategic partner who donated 20 million dirhams. Emirates Gas, which donated the filling of liquefied gas cylinders to support 1,000 needy families, the Roads and Transport Authority, which launched in cooperation with us the “Bus Al Khair” initiative, and the Permanent Committee for Workers in Dubai, which was our partner in making hundreds of thousands of workers residing throughout the holy month, and others from Partners and supporters.

During the month of Ramadan, the association provided 19,791,644 dirhams in emergency support, benefiting 3,500 families and cases.