Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The amendments to the regulations of the Football Association and the Professional League, for the new season 2024-2025, have enhanced the opportunity for 463 players registered in the club ranks for the last season 2023-2024, in the category “born in the country”, in order to participate more widely in the competitions of the new season, which begins in August. Next.

The annual registration circular for the 2024-2025 season, issued by the Football Association, approved the treatment of “country-born” players like citizen players, in terms of registering on club team lists and participating in competitions. This is the same step taken by the “Professional League” regarding the season’s competitions. the new.

In detail, the annual registration circular for the 2024-2025 season specified the number of players in the first team of the clubs participating in the Professional League competitions at 15 players for the categories of “citizens, children of female citizens, passport holders, and those born in the state,” compared to 5 players in the “residents” category, and 5 Players in the “Foreigners” category.

While the lists of the “U-23 League teams” include 24 players for the categories of “citizens, children of female citizens, passport holders, and those born in the country,” compared to 6 players in the “foreigners” category, and in the “First Division League” teams there are 20 players for the citizens and those in the category. Their referee, compared to 6 players in the “residents” category, and 4 in the “foreigners” category.

On the other hand, the League decided to reduce the list of teams in the matches to 23 players, provided that the number of foreigners and residents does not exceed 10 players, and in all cases the number of foreigners and residents inside the stadium must not exceed 7 players, while the number of foreigners and residents inside the stadium must not exceed 8. Players in the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup” exclusively.

In turn, the annual circular for the first, second and third league competitions and the annual stages of the new season 2024-2025, issued by the Football Association, specified the numbers of players on the match list and on the field according to the competitions, and the regulations indicated the number of resident and foreign players on the match list at 8 players, provided that the number of foreigners and residents does not exceed. For 6 players during the course of the match, the same applies to the U-21, U-18 and U-16 competitions.

The regulations set the number of residents in the U-15 and U-14 competitions at 7 on the match roster, provided that the maximum during the match is 4 players, compared to 4 players on the match roster of the same category in the U-13, 12 and 11 competitions, provided that the maximum is during the course of the match. The match is for 4 players, while participation is open in the U-10 and school football competitions.

The club lists in the Football Association for the past season included 463 players registered in the category born in the country, including 46 players in the ranks of the first team for professional competitions, first, second, and third leagues, as well as players from the age groups.

The players in the first team of the professional league clubs include the “birth category”: Ahmed Shehda Abu Namous, Adham Khaled (Bani Yas), Muhammad Awadallah (Khor Fakkan), Abdullah Al-Rifai (Al-Bataeh), Ayed Khamis (Ajman), and in the “Under League” teams. 21”, the quartet, Obada Kamel (Al-Ain), Salem Al-Sumhi (Al-Wahda), Abdullah Basamad (Sharjah), Mahmoud Yazan (Ajman).