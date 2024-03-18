46-year-old actress Lyubov Tolkalina showed her appearance without makeup in a new selfie

Russian theater and film actress Lyubov Tolkalina showed her face without makeup in a new selfie. The corresponding publication appeared in the stories of her Instagram account. (the social network is banned in Russia; it belongs to the company Meta, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

The 46-year-old star of the TV series “Happy Ending” photographed herself posing in front of a mirror in a short puffy white jacket. The celebrity also wore black trousers and massive gloves and covered her head. At the same time, she abandoned makeup, demonstrating a natural appearance.

“Post-shift midnight physical education!” — the artist signed the frame.

Earlier, Tolkalina showed fans a photo in a revealing outfit. She posed in a long-sleeve sequined minidress with a deep neckline.