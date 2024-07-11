Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The Dubai Sports World events witness the participation of thousands of athletes, amateurs and visitors of different nationalities and ages from inside and outside the country, who flock daily to benefit from the various and distinguished activities to practice sports inside air-conditioned halls throughout the summer, and to participate in the various sports events held within the “Our Summer is Sports” initiative, launched by the Dubai Sports Council for all segments of society.

14 specialized sports academies are working to attract and develop talents from young and emerging players within the stadiums of Dubai Sports World, which is organized by the Dubai World Trade Center in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council for the fourteenth consecutive year and will continue until September 8. These academies offer many popular sports programs and specialized training to prepare and train young athletes in various sports, most notably Real Madrid Academy, Star Football, MVP Sports, IFA Sports, Star Basketball, Professional Sports, Deepika Sports, Star Badminton, Tennis 360, Star Volleyball, One Dela Cruz Sports, G-Force Cricket, It’s Just Cricket, and Never Quit City Fit, which offer training and development programs designed by famous coaches with the aim of supporting young athletes.

Dubai Sports World includes 46 world-class courts, covering an area of ​​300,000 square feet, to meet the desires of sports and physical activity lovers in 10 different games: football, basketball, volleyball, cricket, padel, tennis, badminton, pickleball, table tennis, and tekelball. It includes 18 badminton courts, 6 football courts, 3 basketball courts, 2 padel courts, 2 tennis courts, 2 volleyball courts, 8 table tennis tables, 2 cricket courts, 2 cricket courts surrounded by nets, 2 pickleball courts, and 1 tekelball court.

There is also a free CrossFit gym for strength and fitness exercises, and a children’s play and adventure area that includes a trampoline, giant air slides, and an arts and crafts corner that provides children with hours of fun under the supervision of specialists in this field.

Organized annually by the Dubai World Trade Center in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Sports World promotes the concept of a healthy, active and vibrant lifestyle. It has become a meeting place for sports and physical activity enthusiasts, and a place for beautiful sports competition and acquaintance between different components of society, as it offers a wide range of sports and fitness activities.