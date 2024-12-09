There has been no cake in Congress with that number of candles to celebrate the birthday of the Constitution, but it should. How can we not celebrate the norm that has made such progress in well-being possible in Spain. It does not matter which indicator is chosen, in all of them, the progress is spectacularfrom per capita income to education and health, through employment, pensions or housing and of course in individual freedoms. Much to celebrate.

If this Constitution is on its way to being the one that has been in place the longest in force of the history of our country – there are only a handful of months left – is precisely because it has been good for everyone. A miracle that is studied in all universities in the world: how a country was able to agree on a Magna Carta that enshrined principles of progress beyond ideologies. Freedom, justice, equality and political pluralism. All of this with a separation of powers that guarantees democratic coexistence and a fair economic and social order. Almost 90% of Spaniards agreed with the above that December 6, 1978. People from the left and the right, nationalist or not, from the north or the south, young or old, opted for a new Spain that time has shown that it was worth it.

46 years of a law of laws that is practically the median age of Spaniards. what a coincidence. If we divided the entire population of Spain in two based on age, the midpoint would be those who are 46 years old. In fact, there would be as many Spaniards under 46 as over that age. The centrality in the population is those who are therefore 46 years old. The middle point. That same centrality and meeting place that we miss today in the celebration of the anniversary of the Magna Carta, where the extremes have taken positions falsely constructing outbursts about the spirit of ’78. Nothing could be further away to a birthday party in which many were absent and those who were there behaved in a manner contrary to how their predecessors did four decades ago.

A few days ago a respected medical study revealed that human aging is not a continuous processbut accelerates in two key stages, one of them around the mid-40s. From 44 to 46, significant molecular changes occur that explain why signs of aging begin to be noticed more pronounced than on other anniversaries. Wrinkles appear, joint pain, hair falls out and becomes thick.. The good news is that reaching that age is not the end of life, statistics tell us that an average Spaniard would have at least four decades ahead of him, until reaching eighty-something. That is to say, even if some ailments begin at 46, there is still a lot of life ahead to enjoy. Ailments like those we have seen these days on the anniversary of the Constitution, which I am sure we will overcome with the active aging recommendations of specialists. In this case, feeding on consensus and practicing the gymnastics of centrality.

#Opinion #Iñaki #Ortega