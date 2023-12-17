SSP-SP survey monitored, from September to December this year, criminals released in custody hearings

Almost half of the criminals released in custody hearings monitored with electronic ankle bracelets in São Paulo (SP) were accused of domestic violence. The data is from a lifting from the SSP-SP (State Public Security Secretariat) in partnership with the São Paulo Court of Justice announced on Saturday (Dec 16, 2023).

During the almost 3 months of monitoring, carried out from September 11th to December 8th, 2023, of the 123 people who started using the ankle bracelet, 57 were men accused of violence against women. This number is equivalent to 46% of criminals.

With the supervision of the equipment, the aggressor is identified by police forces as soon as he approaches the victims. ‌Of the total number of people monitored, 4 were arrested in the act for failing to comply with the protective measure‌.

In total, 200 were made available ankletsthrough a partnership between the Secretariats of Public Security and Penitentiary Administration of State.

‌“(The initiative) brings this woman a greater sense of security, because she knows that he is being monitored. With this, she can feel safe leaving home to work and study. At the same time, it also shows this attacker that if he tries anything, he will be caught red-handed.”, says the coordinator of the State’s Women’s Defense Police Stations, Jamila Jorge Ferrari.

‌Initially, the system only monitors people detained in the capital of São Paulo, but will be expanded to other regions of São Paulo. In addition to those accused of domestic violence, ankle support is available to criminals who have been arrested more than once as a way to reduce criminal recidivism while serving sentences or alternative measures to prison.