The Federal Revenue expects that up to 43 million declarations will be received. Last year, according to the agency, 41.1 million declarations were received, while in 2022, 36.6 million taxpayers filed a declaration.

Opting for the pre-filled declaration or receiving the refund via Pix will once again guarantee priority in receiving the amount due, after those already provided for by law. The first batch will be paid on May 31st and the fifth and final batch on September 30th. Understand the IR 2024 rules and order of priority when receiving the refund.

Step by step

The declaration program is available for download at Federal Revenue website. The taxpayer only needs to choose the version of the operating system to download. It is available for Windows, MacOs, Linux platforms and the Multiplatform version.

After downloading the file to your computer, simply click on the executable version of the program (.exe), which will be in the “Download” folder on your computer and click “install” when the program opens.

In addition to being able to download the declaration generating program (PGD), the taxpayer can also make the declaration on the Federal Revenue website or via smartphone or tablet through the My Income Tax application, available for cell phones with the Android operating system (Google) and iOS (Apple).

How to pre-fill

When opening the program, the taxpayer can choose to make a pre-filled declaration, where the Revenue system completes everything it has about them in its database. The resource captures updated information from 2023, based on data sent by companies, banks, INSS, health plans, doctors, hospitals and real estate companies.

Then just check or fill in the fields with the information received in the Work Income Reports, INSS, and documents provided by banks and financial institutions in the forms. To fill out the declaration, you must also have documents such as voter registration, CPF of dependents, support and spouse, proof of address and occupation, in addition to the previous year's tax return.

To access the pre-filled declaration, you must have a gold or silver level Gov.Br account. See how to create a Gov.Br account.

“Even if the taxpayer chooses to use the pre-filled form, it is of fundamental importance that he checks the information with proof of income and other documents he keeps. The information not retrieved by the pre-filled form must be complemented by the declarant”, advises the national supervisor of the Income Tax Program, José Carlos da Fonseca.

The government's expectation is that more than 17.4 million declarations will be received using the pre-filled option this year, around 40% of the total.

Order of priority in refund

The first batch will be paid on May 31st and the fifth and final batch on September 30th. See the calendar.

Check the order of priority for paying the refund: