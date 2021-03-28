Berlin (dpa)

A survey conducted by the German News Agency showed that almost half of Germans support vaccinating soccer players and athletes against the Corona virus, before the two major sporting events next summer.

In response to a question about whether all players in the German national football team should have vaccinations before Euro 2020 matches, as well as all Olympic athletes in the country before the Tokyo Olympics, 46% of Germans said yes, according to a YouGov poll.

Only 28% of Germans believed that it is right that no person from these circles has received vaccination yet, while 19% did not express their opinion, and only a small percentage of those surveyed were 2% against vaccination of footballers and 4% against vaccination Athletes scheduled to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

Recently, the President of the German Olympic Sports Federation, Alphonse Hürmann, expressed his hope that vaccinations for Olympic athletes would be offered at the appropriate time.

“We have already confirmed that we hope to vaccinate the German team during the second quarter of the year, and early enough before the Olympics,” he said.

He continued, “But we certainly do not want to press more. However, the International Olympic Committee stressed again that the organizers in Japan expect the majority of travelers to attend the Olympic Games to be vaccinated.

The European Football Championship and the Olympic Games have been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The poll was conducted between 19 and 22 March, and included a poll of 2,058 people, and the results represent the opinions of the German population over the age of 18 years.