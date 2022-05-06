Ukraine’s Agriculture Ministry said that includes 132,000 tons exported in May, Reuters reported.

The ministry did not give a final figure for grain exports in the month of April, but it exported up to 763,000 tons up to 29 of it, but it did not give comparative figures.

The ministry said that 2021-2022 exports included 18.53 million tons of wheat, 21.33 million tons of corn, and 5.68 million tons of barley.

May exports included 121,000 tons of corn, 4,000 tons of wheat and 7,000 tons of barley, while April exports included 115 thousand tons of wheat, 622,000 tons of corn and 25,000 tons of barley.

The ministry did not explain how the pills would be delivered, according to Reuters.

Ukraine’s grain exports in April fell by a third, compared to the same month last year, according to data.

Agricultural consultancy APK Inform said last week that Ukraine’s grain exports fell to about 923,000 tons in April, from 2.8 million tons in the same month last year, due to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

The company added in a report that the country’s exports included 768,486 tons of corn and 127,130 tons of wheat.

However, Ukraine’s Ministry of Agriculture said on April 29 that Ukraine’s grain exports had reached 45.7 million tons since the start of the 2021-2022 season, as it resumed publishing grain export data.

Senior agricultural officials said this month that Ukraine exported more than 300,000 tons of grain in March.