More and more people in Germany are retiring earlier than desired. Chancellor Scholz wants workers to continue until their 67th birthday to combat labor shortages.

When can an employee stop working in Germany? When he has reached the age of 63 or only four years later? This question, which concerns the fate of some 46 million salaried workers, is currently occupying German politicians, employers’ organizations and trade unions.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz sparked the discussion about the retirement age last weekend. “The share of employees who can actually continue until retirement must be increased,” Scholz told the newspapers of Funke Mediengruppe.

More people taking early retirement

Calculations by the Bundesinstitut für Bevölkerungsforschung show that more and more people in Germany are taking early retirement. One reason for this is an exceptional scheme that has allowed people to retire from the age of 63 since 2014. According to the research institute from Wiesbaden, one third uses this scheme. Every year, up to 270,000 people leave the German labor market early.

Scholz argues that these people are more likely to continue working until their 67th birthday. This is the only way to ensure Germany’s prosperity, says the German Social Democrat, who also mentions the arrival of labor migrants as a solution.

The trade union Sozialverband Deutschland welcomes Scholz’s plan, as does coalition partner FDP, although the German liberals want to build in more flexibility, based on the Swedish pension system.

Surprise

FDP party secretary Christian Dürr to the newspaper Tagesspiegel: ‘We must give people more individual opportunities to leave work’. Opposition party Die Linke demands an exceptional position for heavy professions such as a tiler.

Scholz’s call has surprised opposition party CDU and its Bavarian sister party CSU. “SPD is starting to beat its prestige project of the retirement age at 63,” CSU member Stefan Müller told boulevardkrant Image.

Like the Netherlands, Germany suffers from a major labor shortage. According to it Institute of Deutsche Wirtschaft in July 2022, almost 538,000 vacancies were open a year earlier.