According to traffic statistics issued by the Ministry of the Interior, the run-over accident index in the Emirate of Fujairah has increased significantly over the past year, reaching 46%, while the Fujairah Police General Command has developed awareness plans to deal with it.

In detail, the statistics revealed that 10,863 collisions, 162 deteriorations, 43 run-overs and 37 falls were recorded, while the total number of accidents reached 11,303.

The statistic pointed out that the number of deaths resulting from traffic accidents that occurred last year decreased by 33% compared to 2021, as last year recorded four deaths, compared to six the previous year, in which citizens issued traffic accident deaths during the past three years.

And it indicated that last year recorded 176 injuries, and the month of November witnessed the largest number with 27 injuries, followed by October 21 injuries, then January 17 injuries, and February ranked fourth with 15 injuries, while the month of July was the lowest in the number of injuries that resulted from traffic accidents with seven injuries.

For its part, the Permanent Higher Committee met with the Fujairah Police General Command to discuss security and traffic indicators, and development projects, which were headed by the Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, Major General Muhammad Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi. During the meeting, the committee discussed traffic indicators for run-over accidents in the emirate, to develop awareness plans to deal with them. .

The Fujairah Police General Command launched the “I have the right to cross safely” campaign, with the aim of making roads safer, to contribute to enhancing traffic awareness among all segments of society, preserving the safety of pedestrians from accidents, and reducing the rate of deaths and pedestrian injuries.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department of the Fujairah Police, Colonel Saleh Muhammad Abdullah Al-Dhanhani, stressed the importance of enhancing mutual cooperation between vehicle drivers and pedestrians, which contributes to reducing run-over accidents that occur as a result of excessive speed and recklessness, in addition to preoccupation with other than the road, whether by vehicle drivers or users. The road of pedestrians, who fall victim to innocent pedestrians and pedestrians.

Drivers demanded caution, attention, and adherence to speed limits, especially in crowded roads, markets, residential areas, and areas near schools, explaining that the violation of pedestrians not adhering to light signals, and pedestrians crossing the road other than the places designated for their crossing, is a fine of 400 dirhams, and the violation of not giving The priority for pedestrians in the places designated for their crossing is up to 500 dirhams, and (6) traffic points are added to the driver’s record.

The Director of the Traffic Awareness and Media Branch at the Traffic and Patrols Department of the Fujairah Police, First Lieutenant Moza Abdulsalam Al Darmaki, stressed the need for vehicle drivers to adhere to traffic and traffic regulations and laws, in order to avoid traffic accidents that result in loss of life and property, by intensifying traffic control patrols to educate and control Violators, work to spread the culture of respect for pedestrian rights in society, raise awareness via text messages and social media, and give awareness lectures.