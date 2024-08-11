70%, however, fully or partially agree that the mayoral election will have a direct impact on their lives.

A survey Datafolha carried out between August 6 and 7, 2024 indicates that 46% of voters in the city of São Paulo would not go to the polls if voting were optional. 53% would go and 1% did not know how to answer.

However, most of the city’s population said that the mayoral election will have a direct impact on their lives: 47% fully agreed and 23% partially agreed with this statement. 15% completely disagreed and 11% partially disagreed. The rest neither agreed nor disagreed or did not know how to answer.

The survey interviewed 1,092 people aged 16 or over in the city of São Paulo. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way.

When asked about mandatory voting, 52% of voters in the capital of São Paulo were against it. Another 46% said they were in favor. The rest did not know how to answer or said they were indifferent.

WILL TO VOTE

The survey asked respondents how willing they were to vote in the 2024 elections, on a scale of 0 to 10. The average in the capital of São Paulo was 6.1.

Among those interviewed, 38% opted for a level between 9 and 10, 26% between 0 and 3, 18% between 4 and 6 and 17% between 7 and 8.

When asked about the statement “Individual voting makes no difference”50% said they totally disagreed and 13% said they partially disagreed. 23% totally agreed and 12% partially agreed.