Staff of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX)in collaboration with the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office and the Secretariat of Citizen Security, carried out a significant rescue in the La Loma neighborhood, Town of San Miguel Topilejo.

In a statement it was reported that the FGJCDMX reported that they rescued 46 dogs in the Tlalpan mayor’s officewho presumably lived in a dog boarding house that did not offer them decent living conditions.

The intervention began after receiving a citizen complaint that warned about animal abuse on the aforementioned property. Investigative Police agents deployed field and office actions, obtaining a court order to enter the site after initially being denied access.

Conditions of rescued animals

In the place, the Agents found approximately 46 dogs in alarming conditions: overcrowding, lack of sterilization, absence of water, insufficient food and lack of adequate shelter.

These animals They were temporarily secured by the Animal Surveillance Brigade (BVA) of the SSCwhere they will remain until it is clarified why they lived in such conditions and if there will be any sanction.

The FGJCDMX reiterated its commitment to compliance with the law and the protection of animal rightshighlighting the importance of citizen complaints in identifying and combating animal abuse.

As part of its fundamental responsibilities, the Prosecutor’s Office continues to work daily to investigate and prosecute impunity in various cases, including those related to environmental crimes and animal abuse.

The FGJCDMX made telephone numbers available to citizens for free legal guidance, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and access to justice, however, a call is made to the population to report cases of this type to the authorities.