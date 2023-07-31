The Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi revealed that the total value of real estate transactions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the first half of this year (2023) exceeded 46 billion dirhams, achieved through 10,557 transactions, which included transactions and mortgages of land, buildings and real estate units of all kinds.

The results of the real estate transactions indicators issued by the department showed that the real estate sector in the emirate registered 6,730 real estate sales transactions with a value exceeding 25 billion dirhams, and 3,827 real estate mortgage transactions with a value exceeding 21 billion dirhams.

Dr. Adeeb Al-Afifi, Executive Director of the Real Estate Sector at the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, said: “The real estate market in the emirate is witnessing an upward and exceptional growth path that exceeded all expectations, as the sector recorded new levels of growth during the first half of 2023, which revealed the strength of the market and its attractiveness to local and foreign investors.” Both”.

Al-Afifi pointed out that the continued increase in growth rates year after year establishes the importance of the real estate sector as a cornerstone in the policy of diversifying sources of income, and an important tributary of the economy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

According to the indicators, Saadiyat Island topped the list of transactions in Abu Dhabi with a value of 3 billion dirhams, followed by Yas Island in second place with a value of 2.6 billion dirhams, Al Reem Island came in third place with a value of 2.4 billion dirhams, and Jubail Island came in fourth place with a total of 1.5 billion dirhams, followed by the city of Al-Shamkha ranked fifth with a value of one billion dirhams.